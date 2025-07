"FLOWER:



DURBAN POISON IS A PURE SATIVA KNOWN FOR ITS SHARP, EARTHY SWEETNESS AND ELECTRIC CLARITY. IT HITS WITH A RUSH OF MENTAL ENERGY — BRIGHT, CLEAN, AND FAST — SHARPENING FOCUS AND LIFTING MOOD WITHOUT WEIGHING YOU DOWN. GREAT FOR DAYTIME MISSIONS, CREATIVE SPARKS, OR WHEN YOU NEED YOUR MIND MOVING AND YOUR FEET UNDER YOU.



ROSIN:



SUPER BOOF IS A HYBRID THAT LEANS JUST RIGHT — SWEET, FUNKY, AND SMOOTH WITH A CHERRY-MEETS-GAS FLAVOR THAT STICKS AROUND. THE HIGH HITS IN WAVES: FIRST A HEADY, FEEL-GOOD LIFT, THEN A WARM BODY CALM THAT DOESN'T KNOCK YOU OUT. IT’S BALANCED, SOCIAL, AND EASY TO SINK INTO — PERFECT FOR KICKING BACK WITHOUT LOSING YOUR EDGE.



PHENOTYPE: SATIVA

LINEAGE: SOUTH AFRICAN LANDRACE AND BLACK CHERRY PUNCH X TROPICANA COOKIES

FLAVOR PROFILE: CITRUS, EARTH, SWEET GAS

EFFECT PROFILE: ENERGETIC, FOCUSED, SOCIABLE



THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."

