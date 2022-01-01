Infusing the classic super sativa, Durban Poison, with a bold bite of energizing THCV, Durban Venom may help amplify your focus and alertness. So smoke up and get going, as Durban Venom is perfect for the active smoker.



Durban Venom contains a balanced 3:1 ratio of THC to THCV, a rare cannabinoid that may boost energy and productivity. Welcome to Wake n’ Bake 2.0



Strain Type: Sativa

Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Focused

Taste Profile: Herbal, Pine, Sweet

Lineage: Landrace Sativa, native to South Africa