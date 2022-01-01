About this product
Infusing the classic super sativa, Durban Poison, with a bold bite of energizing THCV, Durban Venom may help amplify your focus and alertness. So smoke up and get going, as Durban Venom is perfect for the active smoker.
Durban Venom contains a balanced 3:1 ratio of THC to THCV, a rare cannabinoid that may boost energy and productivity. Welcome to Wake n’ Bake 2.0
Strain Type: Sativa
Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Focused
Taste Profile: Herbal, Pine, Sweet
Lineage: Landrace Sativa, native to South Africa
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
