Pure, Potent. Perfect.



The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.



Strain Description

Like waking up in Amsterdam and picking up a fresh Sweet Cinnamon Apple Strudel, Dutch Treat is a true classic delight. Expect a beautifully balanced high combining a calming, full-body effect while placing your mind in a bright state of euphoria.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Apple, Cinnamon



Effect Profile: Calm, Euphoric, Cerebral

