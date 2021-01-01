Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Bringing the amazing flavor of the classic powerhouse Trainwreck and the intense cerebral rush from Eagle Scout, this energizing and creative strain should not be missed by any Sativa lover.



Effect Profile: Energizing, Creative, Euphoric



Taste Profile: Pine, Fruit, Sour



Lineage: Cross of Eagle Scout and Trainwreck

