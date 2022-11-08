About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Electric OG is a complex indica-dominant strain that relaxes the mind without knocking you out - unless you really want it to. Users report this earth-and-lemon strain sharpens the senses and leaves you creative and curious, before moderate couch-lock sets in and you get ready for sleep.
Strain Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid
Taste Profile: Earthy, Lemon, Pine
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between Master Kush and SFV OG
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106