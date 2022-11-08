Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Electric OG is a complex indica-dominant strain that relaxes the mind without knocking you out - unless you really want it to. Users report this earth-and-lemon strain sharpens the senses and leaves you creative and curious, before moderate couch-lock sets in and you get ready for sleep.



Strain Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid

Taste Profile: Earthy, Lemon, Pine

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross between Master Kush and SFV OG