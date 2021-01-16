Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.

Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



With a name like Fatso, it should be no surprise that this indica packs a ton of flavor, and weighs you down hard and heavy. With a flavor like spicy, herb-y coffee, you’ll have no problem letting this warm indica wash over and chill you out - and once Fatso has you nice and relaxed, you’ll have no problem slipping off to dreamland.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Coffee, Herbal, Spicy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross between GMO Cookies and Legend OG

