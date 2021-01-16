About this product
Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.
With a name like Fatso, it should be no surprise that this indica packs a ton of flavor, and weighs you down hard and heavy. With a flavor like spicy, herb-y coffee, you’ll have no problem letting this warm indica wash over and chill you out - and once Fatso has you nice and relaxed, you’ll have no problem slipping off to dreamland.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Coffee, Herbal, Spicy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between GMO Cookies and Legend OG
This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.