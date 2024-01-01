About this product
The heaviest hitting joint.
Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.
Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.
Fig Bar is a potent indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Girl Scout Cookies, Ghost OG, and Emerald Triangle Kush. This strain offers a flavor reminiscent of a Fig Newton, with nutty, doughy notes, sweet figs, and hints of sour apple. The aroma adds layers of gassy diesel and spicy herbal kush to the fruity mix. The high is deeply relaxing, providing a calm, soothing effect that hits both mind and body, perfect for unwinding. Expect a serious case of the munchies, so keep snacks handy!
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet Figs, Nutty, Apple
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Hungry, Sleepy
Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x Ghost OG x and Emerald Triangle Kush
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
