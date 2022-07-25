Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.

Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



Heavy Hitters’ First Class Funk is a celebration of two legendary strains, GMO is crossed with Jet Fuel Gelato to deliver a potent and exquisite flavor profile. With a sweet and skunky aroma, First Class Funk gives an uplifting high that takes effect immediately and is perfect for any social activity.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Diesel, Pungent, Sweet

Effect Profile: Happy, Uplifting, Talkative

Lineage: GMO X Jet Fuel Gelato



Show more