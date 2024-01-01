First Class Funk | Indica - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Roll - 1G Joint

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

Heavy Hitters’ First Class Funk is a celebration of two legendary strains, GMO is crossed with Jet Fuel Gelato to deliver a potent and exquisite flavor profile. With a sweet and skunky aroma, First Class Funk gives an uplifting high that takes effect immediately and is perfect for any social activity.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Diesel, Pungent, Sweet
Effect Profile: Happy, Uplifting, Talkative
Lineage: GMO X Jet Fuel Gelato

About this strain

First Class Funk is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing GMO and Jet Fuel Gelato. The effects of this strain are believed to be giggly, relaxing, and will definitely give you the munchies. Reviewers on Leafly say First Class Funk makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients say they buy First Class Funk when dealing with anorexia, arthritis, muscle spasms, and nausea. First Class Funk was bred for potency, and has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, which creates a spicy, gassy nose. The original breeder of First Class Funk is Compound Genetics.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

