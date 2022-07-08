Forbidden Fruit Full Spectrum Live Resin 1G Concentrate - Sugar (Indica)
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
A luscious medley of cherry and citrus flavors with lingering floral notes. Forbidden Fruit is a spirit-lifter that hits right away alleviating stress with a sense of euphoria before leaving you in a heavy, calming, state.
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Calming, Uplifting
Taste Profile: Citrus, Cherry, Earthy
Lineage: Cross of Cherry Pie and Tangie
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.