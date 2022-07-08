Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Cultivar Description

A luscious medley of cherry and citrus flavors with lingering floral notes. Forbidden Fruit is a spirit-lifter that hits right away alleviating stress with a sense of euphoria before leaving you in a heavy, calming, state.



Effect Profile: Euphoric, Calming, Uplifting



Taste Profile: Citrus, Cherry, Earthy



Lineage: Cross of Cherry Pie and Tangie