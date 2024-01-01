Fresh Water Taffy | Hybrid - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Roll - 1G Joint

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

Freshwater Taffy is a hybrid strain born from crossing Gushers and Gelatti. Named for its iconic flavor and classic high, Freshwater Taffy is a must-try for any lover of super sweet hybrids. Effects include powerful relaxation with a euphoric headspace, perfect for winding down at the end of a long day.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Sour
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxing, Euphoric
Lineage: Gushers X Gelati

About this strain

Freshwater Taffy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gushers and Gelatti. This strain is named for its iconic flavor and classic high, which can be enjoyed by any lover of super sweet hybrids. Freshwater Taffy is 28-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Freshwater Taffy effects include relaxation, happiness, and sleepiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Freshwater Taffy when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Freshwater Taffy features flavors like candy, citrus, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Freshwater Taffy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Freshwater Taffy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
