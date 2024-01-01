About this product
Fresh Water Taffy | Hybrid - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Roll - 1G Joint
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Fresh Water Taffy effects are mostly calming.
Freshwater Taffy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gushers and Gelatti. This strain is named for its iconic flavor and classic high, which can be enjoyed by any lover of super sweet hybrids. Freshwater Taffy is 28-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Freshwater Taffy effects include relaxation, happiness, and sleepiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Freshwater Taffy when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Freshwater Taffy features flavors like candy, citrus, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Freshwater Taffy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Freshwater Taffy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.