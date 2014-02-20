About this product
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
G13 has a bit of a reputation: Some say this gassy, earthy treat was developed by the feds back in the 1960s as part of a secret government research project. This indica-heavy hybrid’s true origins might be shrouded in secrecy, but you don’t need to file a FOIA request to know how hard it hits. Right off the bat, you’ll be swept up in a euphoric head high, and some fans even report a very un-indica burst of motivation… right before falling off a cliff into couchlock.
Taste Profile: Gassy, Earthy, Berry
Effect Profile: Sedated, Euphoric, Creative
Lineage: Exact lineage unknown. Try asking your congressman.
G13, also known as "G-13" and "G Thirteen," is a potent indica marijuana strain and is the subject of many urban legends. According to some accounts, the CIA, FBI, and other agencies gathered the best strains of marijuana from breeders all over the world. At a super-secret installation at the University of Mississippi, they bred many new super hybrids in the late 1960s. Allegedly, a single cutting of this plant was liberated by an unnamed technician and bred for the masses. Although the legends are probably not true, G13 delivers effects like no other. If you have the opportunity, definitely partake in this strain.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.