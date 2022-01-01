About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
With the delicious dessert flavors of fruity cookies and intense effects that are focused around soothing and relaxing the mind and body, Garanimals is a top choice among all Indica lovers.
Cultivar: Garanimals
Type: Indica
Consistency: Sauce
Taste Profile: Cookies, Sweet, Fruity
Effect Profile: Calming, Thoughtful, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross of Grape Pie and Animal Cookie
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
