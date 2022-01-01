Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.

Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



With the delicious dessert flavors of fruity cookies and intense effects that are focused around soothing and relaxing the mind and body, Garanimals is a top choice among all Indica lovers.



Cultivar: Garanimals



Type: Indica

Consistency: Sauce

Taste Profile: Cookies, Sweet, Fruity

Effect Profile: Calming, Thoughtful, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross of Grape Pie and Animal Cookie

