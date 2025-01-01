"These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Garlic Juice, an indica-dominant cross of GMO and Papaya, delivers a bold mix of herbal garlic, peppery sage, and woody pine flavors. Its pungent aroma carries spicy diesel and earthy undertones. The high hits fast, lifting the mind into hazy euphoria while a calming body buzz melts away tension, leaving you blissfully unfocused and deeply relaxed.
"These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Garlic Juice, an indica-dominant cross of GMO and Papaya, delivers a bold mix of herbal garlic, peppery sage, and woody pine flavors. Its pungent aroma carries spicy diesel and earthy undertones. The high hits fast, lifting the mind into hazy euphoria while a calming body buzz melts away tension, leaving you blissfully unfocused and deeply relaxed.
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.