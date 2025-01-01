"Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Garlic Juice, an indica-dominant cross of GMO and Papaya, delivers a bold mix of herbal garlic, peppery sage, and woody pine flavors. Its pungent aroma carries spicy diesel and earthy undertones. The high hits fast, lifting the mind into hazy euphoria while a calming body buzz melts away tension, leaving you blissfully unfocused and deeply relaxed.



PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE: GMO x Papaya

FLAVOR PROFILE: Garlic, Pepper, Diesel

EFFECT PROFILE: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

