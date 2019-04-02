About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Garlic salt makes everything better - and the same rule applies to Garlic OG. This tasty indica blends Garlotti and OG Kush into a the perfect garlicky knockout, a punch to your taste buds that’ll put your body in the couch and your head in some not-quite-sleepy clouds. Garlic OG relaxes like any other indica, but some fans report a nice opening of the senses and some unexpected clear-headedness. Make it a good evening with Garlic OG.
Taste Profile: Garlic, Earthy, Diesel
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Garlotti and OG Kush
About this strain
Bred through years of selecting the most desirable cuts of True OG, Lemon Garlic OG is a hybrid from Humboldt Seed Organization. The aroma is a bit spicy with notes of garlic, citrus, and pine. Densely stacked buds are frosty lime green and produce heaps of trichomes, indicating good OG genetics. For anyone looking for the next evening strain, give Lemon Garlic OG a try.
Lemon Garlic OG effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
6% | medium-low
CBD Strength
8% | medium-low
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
