Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Garlic salt makes everything better - and the same rule applies to Garlic OG. This tasty indica blends Garlotti and OG Kush into a the perfect garlicky knockout, a punch to your taste buds that’ll put your body in the couch and your head in some not-quite-sleepy clouds. Garlic OG relaxes like any other indica, but some fans report a nice opening of the senses and some unexpected clear-headedness. Make it a good evening with Garlic OG.



Taste Profile: Garlic, Earthy, Diesel



Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Focused



Lineage: Cross between Garlotti and OG Kush