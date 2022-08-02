About this product
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Garlic salt makes everything better - and the same rule applies to Garlic OG. This tasty indica blends Garlotti and OG Kush into a the perfect garlicky knockout, a punch to your taste buds that’ll put your body in the couch and your head in some not-quite-sleepy clouds. Garlic OG relaxes like any other indica, but some fans report a nice opening of the senses and some unexpected clear-headedness. Make it a good evening with Garlic OG.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Garlic, Earthy, Diesel
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Garlotti and OG Kush
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.