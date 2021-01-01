Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Treat yourself to a dreamy dessert. Gelati Kush Mints is a tasty couch companion, best enjoyed after dinner or at the end of a long day. This indica-heavy hybrid hits you with a complex inhale and aroma that blends coffee, sweet earth, and mint - and the effects are just as layered. Expect to feel relaxed, happy, and ready for bed.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Woody, Coffee



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy



Lineage: Cross between Gelato and Kush Mints