Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Treat yourself to a dreamy dessert. Gelati Kush Mints is a tasty couch companion, best enjoyed after dinner or at the end of a long day. This indica-heavy hybrid hits you with a complex inhale and aroma that blends coffee, sweet earth, and mint - and the effects are just as layered. Expect to feel relaxed, happy, and ready for bed.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Woody, Coffee



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy



Lineage: Cross between Gelato and Kush Mints

