About this product
Blended with ultra pure and potent distillate, for people who want the best of both worlds.
With a mouthwatering, sweet, and earthy flavor Gelato 33 has been one of the most sought-after strains since it’s arrival. A powerful hybrid known for its potency and its potential to cause a case of the giggles.
Effect Profile: Creative, Happy
Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Fruity
Lineage: Cross of Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies
About this strain
Gelato 33 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.
Gelato #33 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.