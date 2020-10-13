Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Cultivar Description

With a mouthwatering, sweet, and earthy flavor Gelato 45 has been one of the most sought-after strains since it’s arrival. A powerful hybrid known for its potency and its potential to cause a case of the giggles.



Effect Profile: Creative, Happy



Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Fruity



Lineage: Cross of Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies