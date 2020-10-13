Gelato #45 Full Spectrum Live Resin 1g Concentrate - Sauce (Hybrid)
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
With a mouthwatering, sweet, and earthy flavor Gelato 45 has been one of the most sought-after strains since it’s arrival. A powerful hybrid known for its potency and its potential to cause a case of the giggles.
Effect Profile: Creative, Happy
Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Fruity
Lineage: Cross of Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies
Gelato 45 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Sherbet. Gelato 45 has a sweet flavor profile with subtle hints of earthy pine. Gelato 45 is a fan favorite because of its mood-boosting abilities that pair great with social activities. Those who smoke this strain often say it tends to bring on fits of the giggles. Growers say Gelato 45 buds are marked by a dusting of trichomes and colors that are dark green and occassionally blue. Medical marijuana patients choose Gelato 45 for relieving symptoms related to depression and anxiety.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.