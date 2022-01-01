About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
There was genius at work when someone noticed that both Gelato and High Octane share a Sunset Sherbet ancestor. By combining the two, you get a deliciously creamy, sweet combination with hints of High Octane gassiness - and a high that leaves you relaxed, happy, creative, and pleasantly social. Enjoy your dessert first at breakfast, lunch, and dinner: This is a certified all-day classic.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Fuel
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Social
Lineage: Cross between Gelato (Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC) and High Octane (Sunset Sherbet and Octane)
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
