Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



There was genius at work when someone noticed that both Gelato and High Octane share a Sunset Sherbet ancestor. By combining the two, you get a deliciously creamy, sweet combination with hints of High Octane gassiness - and a high that leaves you relaxed, happy, creative, and pleasantly social. Enjoy your dessert first at breakfast, lunch, and dinner: This is a certified all-day classic.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Fuel

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Social

Lineage: Cross between Gelato (Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC) and High Octane (Sunset Sherbet and Octane)