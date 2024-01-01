About this product
The heaviest hitting joint.
Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.
Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.
Georgia Pie x Z is a hybrid strain that beautifully blends the sweet, dessert-like essence of Georgia Pie with the fruity, candy-like profile of Z. Its aroma is a mouthwatering mix of fresh peach cobbler and tropical Skittles, with hints of earthy spice. The flavor follows suit, delivering notes of juicy peaches, sugary citrus, and a subtle herbal finish. The effects are equally balanced, offering a euphoric cerebral buzz that enhances mood and creativity, followed by a soothing body high that melts away tension. Ideal for unwinding or sparking inspiration, Georgia Pie x Z is a delectable choice for any time of day.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Peach, Tropical, Earthy
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Happy
Lineage: Georgia Pie x Zkittlez
Georgia Pie x Z - Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls | 2.5G 5-Pack (Hybrid)
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item