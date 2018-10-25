About this product
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Deserving of all its awards and accolades Gorilla Glue #4 is a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs for its unique flavor profile of coffee, chocolate, and diesel as well as it’s powerful hybrid effects. The sativa and indica effects ping-pong between bursts of focused creativity and ripples of relaxation that eventually build into a complete body-high that will have you glued to your couch, locked in a state of mental bliss.
Cultivar: Gorilla Glue #4
Type: Indica
Consistency: Sauce
Effect Profile: Cerebral, Happy, Relaxed
Taste Profile: Diesel, Coffee, Chocolate
Lineage: Cross of Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Gorilla Glue's chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning strain's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.