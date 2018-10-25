Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.

Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Deserving of all its awards and accolades Gorilla Glue #4 is a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs for its unique flavor profile of coffee, chocolate, and diesel as well as it’s powerful hybrid effects. The sativa and indica effects ping-pong between bursts of focused creativity and ripples of relaxation that eventually build into a complete body-high that will have you glued to your couch, locked in a state of mental bliss.



Cultivar: Gorilla Glue #4

Type: Indica

Consistency: Sauce

Effect Profile: Cerebral, Happy, Relaxed

Taste Profile: Diesel, Coffee, Chocolate

Lineage: Cross of Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel

