About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Don’t be afraid: Ghost is anything but scary. This hybrid provides a tingly, almost immediate high that washes over you and wipes out your worries, all wrapped up in a sweet, lemon-lime package. Ghost leans slightly towards indica, and it packs a punch. If you can brave this tasty strain, you’ll be handsomely rewarded with a happy and comfy high.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Citrus, Lemon
Effect Profile: Calm, Happy, Balanced
Lineage: Cross between OG Kush and Afghani
About this strain
Ghost OG, also known as "Ghost OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a cut of OG Kush. Ghost OG is loved by many for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety.
Ghost OG effects
Reported by real people like you
430 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
