Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Don’t be afraid: Ghost is anything but scary. This hybrid provides a tingly, almost immediate high that washes over you and wipes out your worries, all wrapped up in a sweet, lemon-lime package. Ghost leans slightly towards indica, and it packs a punch. If you can brave this tasty strain, you’ll be handsomely rewarded with a happy and comfy high.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Citrus, Lemon



Effect Profile: Calm, Happy, Balanced



Lineage: Cross between OG Kush and Afghani