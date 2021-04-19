About this product
Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.
Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.
From creative to procreative in a few tasty tokes. Gizmo is a nifty treat, an evenly-balanced hybrid that fires you up quick and turns you on slow. Expect intense focus and creativity before a tingly body high gets you focused on… OTHER creative pursuits. Gizmo is reported to taste like lemon, earth, and wood - as if you didn’t have enough wood on your mind already.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Lemon, Wood, Earth
Effect Profile: Focused, Creative, Aroused
Lineage: Cross between Critter’s Cookies and Sensiburn OG
About this strain
Gizmo effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
33% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Migraines
33% of people say it helps with migraines
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106