Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.



Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



From creative to procreative in a few tasty tokes. Gizmo is a nifty treat, an evenly-balanced hybrid that fires you up quick and turns you on slow. Expect intense focus and creativity before a tingly body high gets you focused on… OTHER creative pursuits. Gizmo is reported to taste like lemon, earth, and wood - as if you didn’t have enough wood on your mind already.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Lemon, Wood, Earth

Effect Profile: Focused, Creative, Aroused

Lineage: Cross between Critter’s Cookies and Sensiburn OG