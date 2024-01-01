GMO Crasher | I/H - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Roll - 1G Joint

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of GMO Crasher | I/H - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Roll - 1G Joint
  • Photo of GMO Crasher | I/H - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Roll - 1G Joint

About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

With a name like GMO Crasher, you know you’re getting into something potent and powerful. Contrary to what the name would suggest, there’s no weird genetically-modified stuff involved: This hybrid is a cross between GMO (also known as Garlic Cookies) and Wedding Crasher. GMO Crasher boasts a tasty, coffee-and-cream flavor profile with a relaxing and giggly high - buckle up and enjoy.

Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Taste Profile: Coffee, Vanilla, Gassy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Giggly
Lineage: Cross between GMO and Wedding Crasher

About this strain

GMO Crasher is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Crasher and GMO Cookies. This strain is a creamy and gassy hybrid that has a vanilla and mint flavor. GMO Crasher is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GMO Crasher effects include euphoric, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose GMO Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Pacific Reserve, GMO Crasher features flavors like diesel, flowery, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of GMO Crasher typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a potent and pungent hybrid that can make you feel happy and sociable. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GMO Crasher, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
Shop products
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

