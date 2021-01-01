Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



With a name like GMO Crasher, you know you’re getting into something potent and powerful. Contrary to what the name would suggest, there’s no weird genetically-modified stuff involved: This hybrid is a cross between GMO (also known as Garlic Cookies) and Wedding Crasher. GMO Crasher boasts a tasty, coffee-and-cream flavor profile with a relaxing and giggly high - buckle up and enjoy.



Taste Profile: Coffee, Vanilla, Gassy



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Giggly



Lineage: Cross between GMO and Wedding Crasher