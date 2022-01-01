Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



With a name like GMO Crasher, you know you’re getting into something potent and powerful. Contrary to what the name would suggest, there’s no weird genetically-modified stuff involved: This hybrid is a cross between GMO (also known as Garlic Cookies) and Wedding Crasher. GMO Crasher boasts a tasty, coffee-and-cream flavor profile with a relaxing and giggly high - buckle up and enjoy.



Strain Type: GMO Crasher

Taste Profile: Coffee, Vanilla, Gassy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Giggly

Lineage: Cross between GMO and Wedding Crasher