Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: GMO



Deserving of all the hype, GMO (aka Garlic Cookies) is one of the heaviest hitting Indica hybrids available, eclipsing the sedating effects of even some of the strongest pure Indica's. The funky, full flavor of garlic, coffee, and sweet cookies coupled with its intense high makes GMO the top choice among cannabis enthusiasts.



Rosin: Fatso



With a name like Fatso, it should be no surprise that this indica packs a ton of flavor, and weighs you down hard and heavy. With a flavor like spicy, herb-y coffee, you’ll have no problem letting this warm indica wash over and chill you out - and once Fatso has you nice and relaxed, you’ll have no problem slipping off to dreamland.



Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxing, Sleepy

Flavor Profile: Garlic, Skunk, Funk

Lineage:

GMO: Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg

Fatso: GMO Cookies x Legend OG

read more