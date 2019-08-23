Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



With a heavenly high and an earthy bouquet, God’s Gift is a divinely inspired indica - perfect for getting you in a relaxed and creative state of mind. Be advised: This strain packs a fair amount of sleepiness, so God’s Gift is best enjoyed in evenings and nights, preferably in a comfortable spot where you can really relax and touch the sky.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Berries, Sweet

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative

Lineage: Descendant of Grandaddy Purple & OG Kush