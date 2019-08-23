About this product
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
With a heavenly high and an earthy bouquet, God’s Gift is a divinely inspired indica - perfect for getting you in a relaxed and creative state of mind. Be advised: This strain packs a fair amount of sleepiness, so God’s Gift is best enjoyed in evenings and nights, preferably in a comfortable spot where you can really relax and touch the sky.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Earthy, Berries, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative
Lineage: Descendant of Grandaddy Purple & OG Kush
About this strain
A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.