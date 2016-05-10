Ultra pure, Ultra potent.

Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC.



With a heavenly high and an earthy bouquet, God’s Gift is a divinely inspired indica - perfect for getting you in a relaxed and creative state of mind. Be advised: This strain packs a fair amount of sleepiness, so God’s Gift is best enjoyed in evenings and nights, preferably in a comfortable spot where you can really relax and touch the sky.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Berries, Sweet

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative