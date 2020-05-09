Gorilla Breath 100% Pure Live Rosin - 1g Cartridge (Hybrid)
Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.
Bred for especially high resin production, Gorilla Breathe crosses Original Glue with OG Kush Breath, creating a true heavy-hitter. With notes of pine, fuel, chocolate, and diesel the onset is powerful and relaxing, giving a tingly sensation throughout the body.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Effect Profile: Relaxing, giggly, sleepy
Taste Profile: Diesel, Pine, Chocolate
Lineage: Original Glue x OG Kush Breath
Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, Gorilla Breath crosses Original Glue with OGKB to get a hybrid with a high resin production and a strong OG aroma. With a delicious flavor profile including notes of pine, fuel, chocolate, and diesel, you’ll surely want to try this strain.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.