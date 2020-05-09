Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.

Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



Bred for especially high resin production, Gorilla Breathe crosses Original Glue with OG Kush Breath, creating a true heavy-hitter. With notes of pine, fuel, chocolate, and diesel the onset is powerful and relaxing, giving a tingly sensation throughout the body.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Effect Profile: Relaxing, giggly, sleepy

Taste Profile: Diesel, Pine, Chocolate

Lineage: Original Glue x OG Kush Breath

