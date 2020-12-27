Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.



Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



Gorilla OG is a powerful Indica that hits hard for immediate tingles and relaxation. The mango-tea flavor profile is paired with a euphoric body high that is well suited for a lazy day of couch-lock or use as a nightcap.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Mango, Tea, Diesel

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric

Lineage: Gorilla Glue 4 X Mango Kush



Show more