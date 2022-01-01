Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



A perfectly balanced hybrid, Gorilla Wreck has a sweet and earthy cookie flavor and potent effects that raise the spirits to a happy place while giving your body a tingling and relaxing effect from head to toe.



Cultivar: Gorilla Wreck

Type: Hybrid

Consistency: Sauce

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Tingly

Taste Profile: Cookie, Earthy, Sweet

Lineage: Cross of Cookie Wreck and Gorilla Glue