About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
A perfectly balanced hybrid, Gorilla Wreck has a sweet and earthy cookie flavor and potent effects that raise the spirits to a happy place while giving your body a tingling and relaxing effect from head to toe.
Cultivar: Gorilla Wreck
Type: Hybrid
Consistency: Sauce
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Tingly
Taste Profile: Cookie, Earthy, Sweet
Lineage: Cross of Cookie Wreck and Gorilla Glue
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
