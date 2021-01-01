About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
If you need a bit of mental stimulation, you can’t go wrong with Grandi Guava. With a sweetly tropical flavor profile and a relaxing-yet-alert high, this strain is the perfect companion for getting things done without stressing about the small stuff. Creative, energizing, and with a tasty inhale, Grandi Guava can get you in the right head space, all hours of the day.
Taste Profile: Tropical, Sweet, Fruity
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Energized, Focused
Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, rumored to include Gelato and GSC
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
If you need a bit of mental stimulation, you can’t go wrong with Grandi Guava. With a sweetly tropical flavor profile and a relaxing-yet-alert high, this strain is the perfect companion for getting things done without stressing about the small stuff. Creative, energizing, and with a tasty inhale, Grandi Guava can get you in the right head space, all hours of the day.
Taste Profile: Tropical, Sweet, Fruity
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Energized, Focused
Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, rumored to include Gelato and GSC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.