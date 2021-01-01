Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



If you need a bit of mental stimulation, you can’t go wrong with Grandi Guava. With a sweetly tropical flavor profile and a relaxing-yet-alert high, this strain is the perfect companion for getting things done without stressing about the small stuff. Creative, energizing, and with a tasty inhale, Grandi Guava can get you in the right head space, all hours of the day.



Taste Profile: Tropical, Sweet, Fruity



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Energized, Focused



Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, rumored to include Gelato and GSC