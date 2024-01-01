100% Pure Live Rosin. Handcrafted in small batches from fresh frozen whole flower, this terpene-rich oil captures the unique characteristics of each strain, leading to a euphoric flower-like experience with exceptional taste. Solventlessly extraction. Full spectrum cannabinoids. First press only, from five and six star hash.
Grape Gas is a balanced Indica dominant hybrid, created by crossing OG Chem, Grand Daddy Purple, and The Truth. It offers a funky flavor profile, with hints of spicy grape candy, sour citrus, and heavy gassy diesel. The aroma is pungent, with a sour diesel overtone accented by sour citrus and spicy grape notes, intensifying with each hit.
Strain Type: Indica Taste Profile: Berry, Diesel, Grape Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Happy Lineage: Cross of OG Chem, Grand Daddy Purple, and The Truth
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.