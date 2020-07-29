Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



A slice of Grape Pie is the perfect dessert after a long day, and this strain lives up to the expectation. Grape Pie starts off tingly and works its way through your body, relaxing you and boosting your mood in a cloud of nutty, spicy grape. As an added bonus, the relaxation doesn’t come with drowsiness. Once you’re in deep, you don’t need to worry about nodding off - just what you’ll be binge-watching next.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Berries, Nutty, Mint

Effect Profile: Happy, Tingly, Relaxed