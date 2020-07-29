Grape Pie Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Indica)
About this product
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
A slice of Grape Pie is the perfect dessert after a long day, and this strain lives up to the expectation. Grape Pie starts off tingly and works its way through your body, relaxing you and boosting your mood in a cloud of nutty, spicy grape. As an added bonus, the relaxation doesn’t come with drowsiness. Once you’re in deep, you don’t need to worry about nodding off - just what you’ll be binge-watching next.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Berries, Nutty, Mint
Effect Profile: Happy, Tingly, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross between Grape Stomper and Cherry Pie
About this strain
Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.