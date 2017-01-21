About this product
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Grape Stomper (AKA Sour Grapes) is a do-it-all strain, a happy and uplifting hybrid that’s sure to satisfy whether you enjoy it mornings, noons, or nights. It’s a long-lasting companion that hits you with all-over relaxation, and a dash of sociability to sweeten the deal. New users should take notice: Too much Grape Stomper and you’ll be smashed into the couch.
Taste Profile: Grape, Diesel, Earthy
Effect Profile: Talkative, Relaxed, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Purple Elephant and Chemdawg Sour Diesel
Grape Stomper, more commonly known as "Sour Grapes" is a craft hybrid marijuana strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.