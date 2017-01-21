Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Grape Stomper (AKA Sour Grapes) is a do-it-all strain, a happy and uplifting hybrid that’s sure to satisfy whether you enjoy it mornings, noons, or nights. It’s a long-lasting companion that hits you with all-over relaxation, and a dash of sociability to sweeten the deal. New users should take notice: Too much Grape Stomper and you’ll be smashed into the couch.



Taste Profile: Grape, Diesel, Earthy



Effect Profile: Talkative, Relaxed, Happy



Lineage: Cross between Purple Elephant and Chemdawg Sour Diesel