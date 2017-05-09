Grapefruit | Sativa - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 2.5G 5-Pack

by Heavy Hitters
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

Grapefruit is a longtime marijuana classic, a heady blend of the hybrid Cinderella 99 and a sativa bred specifically for its grapefruit flavor. This strain packs a decidedly cerebral punch, with a major mood boost and intense euphoria.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Sweet, Grapefruit, Sour
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Happy, Creative
Lineage: Cinderella 99 X Unknown Sativa

About this strain

Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99 unknown landrace sativa devised by Nectar Seeds. Grapefruit is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. The effects of Grapefruit are happy and euphoric. Leafly customers tell us Grapefruit effects make them feel energized and creative. Bred by Positronic Seeds, the dominant terpene of this weed strain is Limonene. Grapefruit features a sweet, tropical flavor profile and citrus, grapefruit aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with Arthritis Chronic Pain, and migraines. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grapefruit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
