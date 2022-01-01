About this product
Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Gandalf the Grey and Peregrin Took? More like Gandalf the GREEN and Peregrin TOKE. Green Wizard is one magical ride, an indica-heavy hybrid that’s sure to leave you happy and relaxed once you’re under its spell. This strain combines citrusy sweet flavor with hints of earth for a complex and unique aroma and exhale, and the high is just as tasty: Sudden euphoria gives way to creativity and all-over relaxation, perfect for jamming out or doodling. Take a journey with Green Wizard, the one strain to rule them all.
Taste Profile: Citrus, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Green Crack and Hardcore OG
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.