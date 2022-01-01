Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Gandalf the Grey and Peregrin Took? More like Gandalf the GREEN and Peregrin TOKE. Green Wizard is one magical ride, an indica-heavy hybrid that’s sure to leave you happy and relaxed once you’re under its spell. This strain combines citrusy sweet flavor with hints of earth for a complex and unique aroma and exhale, and the high is just as tasty: Sudden euphoria gives way to creativity and all-over relaxation, perfect for jamming out or doodling. Take a journey with Green Wizard, the one strain to rule them all.



Taste Profile: Citrus, Sweet, Earthy



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Happy



Lineage: Cross between Green Crack and Hardcore OG

