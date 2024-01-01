Guava Melonade | Sativa - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 1.5G Three-Pack

by Heavy Hitters
THC —CBD —
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

Guava Melonade is a refreshing and flavorful Sativa strain. Its aroma is a delightful blend of tropical guava and sweet melon, reminiscent of a summer fruit salad. This strain offers a balanced high, starting with a euphoric and uplifting effects that gradually transitions into a relaxed body buzz. Ideal for daytime or evening use, Guava Melonade is cherished for its unique flavor profile and enjoyable effects.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruit, Tropical
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Happy, Uplifting
Lineage: Guava X Melonade

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
