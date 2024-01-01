Guava Melonade x Grape Gas | Sativa - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
THC —CBD —
About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower: Guava Melonade
Guava Melonade is a refreshing and flavorful Sativa strain. Its aroma is a delightful blend of tropical guava and sweet melon, reminiscent of a summer fruit salad. This strain offers a balanced high, starting with a euphoric and uplifting effects that gradually transitions into a relaxed body buzz. Ideal for daytime or evening use, Guava Melonade is cherished for its unique flavor profile and enjoyable effects.
Rosin: Grape Gas
Grape Gas is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a potent 3-way cross of OG Chem, Grand Daddy Purple, and The Truth. With this bud, the name says it all in the flavor department. Grape Gas brings on the funky tastes, with hints of spicy grape candy, sour citrus and heavy gassy diesel with each toke. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a heavily sour diesel overtone that's accented by sour citrus and spicy grape, intensifying with each hit.
Strain Type: Sativa
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Talkative
Flavor Profile: Tropical, Grape, Gas
Lineage:
Guava Melonade: Guava X Melonade
Grape Gas: OG Chem x Grand Daddy Purp x The Truth
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
