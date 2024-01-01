Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Guava Melonade



Guava Melonade is a refreshing and flavorful Sativa strain. Its aroma is a delightful blend of tropical guava and sweet melon, reminiscent of a summer fruit salad. This strain offers a balanced high, starting with a euphoric and uplifting effects that gradually transitions into a relaxed body buzz. Ideal for daytime or evening use, Guava Melonade is cherished for its unique flavor profile and enjoyable effects.



Rosin: Grape Gas



Grape Gas is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a potent 3-way cross of OG Chem, Grand Daddy Purple, and The Truth. With this bud, the name says it all in the flavor department. Grape Gas brings on the funky tastes, with hints of spicy grape candy, sour citrus and heavy gassy diesel with each toke. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a heavily sour diesel overtone that's accented by sour citrus and spicy grape, intensifying with each hit.



Strain Type: Sativa

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Talkative

Flavor Profile: Tropical, Grape, Gas

Lineage:

Guava Melonade: Guava X Melonade

Grape Gas: OG Chem x Grand Daddy Purp x The Truth

Show more