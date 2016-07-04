Gumbo | Indica - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Roll - 1G Joint

by Heavy Hitters
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

Mysteriously powerful and created from crossing two unknown strains, Gumbo is named for its signature bubblegum flavor. This strain produces relaxing and sleepy indica effects and has a reputation for increasing appetite, so make sure you keep some snacks handy while you enjoy this potent Indica.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Pine, Bubblegum, Sage
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Hungry, Sleepy
Lineage: Unknown

About this strain

Gumbo is an indica weed strain made by crossing two unknown strains. Gumbo is named for its signature bubblegum flavor. This strain produces relaxing and sleepy indica effects. Gumbo features a piney aroma with a smooth finish. Medical marijuana patients who suffer from aches and pains tell us they often choose Gumbo. This strain has a reputation for increasing appetite, so make sure you keep some snacks handy while you partake. According to growers, Gumbo flowers into colorful nugs with hues of purple, blue, and dark green with above average trichome coverage. The original breeder of Gumbo is unknown.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
