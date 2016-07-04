About this product
Gumbo | Indica - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 1.5G Three-Pack
About this strain
Gumbo is an indica weed strain made by crossing two unknown strains. Gumbo is named for its signature bubblegum flavor. This strain produces relaxing and sleepy indica effects. Gumbo features a piney aroma with a smooth finish. Medical marijuana patients who suffer from aches and pains tell us they often choose Gumbo. This strain has a reputation for increasing appetite, so make sure you keep some snacks handy while you partake. According to growers, Gumbo flowers into colorful nugs with hues of purple, blue, and dark green with above average trichome coverage. The original breeder of Gumbo is unknown.
