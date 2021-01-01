Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



A blend of Hardcore OG and Chemdawg, Hardcore Chem is not for the faint of heart. This hard-hitting hybrid features a powerful, pungent scent (secret smokers beware!) and an almost-immediate high. Dance with Hardcore Chem, and you might feel the creative, soothing effects before you even register the earthy, diesely taste. It’s called Hardcore Chem for a reason - try it if you dare.



Taste Profile: Earthy, Citrus, Diesel



Effect Profile: Sedative, Relaxing, Creative



Lineage: Cross between Hardcore OG and Chemdawg