About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
A blend of Hardcore OG and Chemdawg, Hardcore Chem is not for the faint of heart. This hard-hitting hybrid features a powerful, pungent scent (secret smokers beware!) and an almost-immediate high. Dance with Hardcore Chem, and you might feel the creative, soothing effects before you even register the earthy, diesely taste. It’s called Hardcore Chem for a reason - try it if you dare.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Citrus, Diesel
Effect Profile: Sedative, Relaxing, Creative
Lineage: Cross between Hardcore OG and Chemdawg
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
A blend of Hardcore OG and Chemdawg, Hardcore Chem is not for the faint of heart. This hard-hitting hybrid features a powerful, pungent scent (secret smokers beware!) and an almost-immediate high. Dance with Hardcore Chem, and you might feel the creative, soothing effects before you even register the earthy, diesely taste. It’s called Hardcore Chem for a reason - try it if you dare.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Citrus, Diesel
Effect Profile: Sedative, Relaxing, Creative
Lineage: Cross between Hardcore OG and Chemdawg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.