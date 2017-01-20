Hardcore OG | Indica - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Roll - 1G Joint

by Heavy Hitters
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

Hardcore OG is an indica-dominant from Big Bud and DJ Short Blueberry. Hardcore OG offers a high THC level and a delicious blueberry flavor. The high hits fast with euphoric cerebral stimulation, followed by a deep, sedating indica buzz that leads to intense couch-lock and a peaceful sleep.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Berry, Sweet, Honey
Effect Profile: Calm, Sleepy, Relaxed
Lineage: Big Bud x DJ Short Blueberry

About this strain

Hardcore OG, also known as "Hardcore OG Kush," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Big Bud with DJ Short Blueberry. Hardcore OG is a California strain bred with the stalwart cannabis veteran in mind. Its dense, pungent buds produce thick coats of resin that can be extracted for potent (and we mean potent) concentrates. The weight of Hardcore OG's indica side sinks throughout the body - submerging stress, pain, and other ailments under its crushing THC content.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
