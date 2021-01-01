About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Take a breather and enjoy the sunset with this spicy indica-heavy hybrid. Hardcore Sherb is a complex blend between Hardcore OG and Sunset Sherbet, and the relaxing, uplifting high definitely shows it. This strain is great for winding down your day and easing into that perfect post-work relaxation - just make sure you’ve got your jammies on in case it gets you a little sleepy.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Spicy, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between Hardcore OG and Sunset Sherbet
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
