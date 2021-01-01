Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Take a breather and enjoy the sunset with this spicy indica-heavy hybrid. Hardcore Sherb is a complex blend between Hardcore OG and Sunset Sherbet, and the relaxing, uplifting high definitely shows it. This strain is great for winding down your day and easing into that perfect post-work relaxation - just make sure you’ve got your jammies on in case it gets you a little sleepy.



Taste Profile: Earthy, Spicy, Sweet



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy



Lineage: Cross between Hardcore OG and Sunset Sherbet